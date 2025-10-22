Melvin Eugene Held, age 79, of Santa Claus, Indiana, passed away on October 20, 2025, surrounded by his family at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

He was born on October 1, 1946, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Armin and Louise (Collignon) Held. Melvin graduated from Dale High School in 1965 and received degrees from Brescia University and Indiana State University. He was a trusted certified public accountant for over 50 years and served his local community for 43 years.

A pillar of his community, Melvin led with quiet wisdom, kindness, and unwavering integrity. He was active in many community organizations, including Spencer County Farm Bureau, Spencer County Pork Producers, Purdue Extension, 4-H Leader, Santa Claus Optimist Club, and Santa Claus Chamber of Commerce. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ and held many leadership roles within the church.

While Melvin was widely known for his sharp mind and accounting skills, his true passion was his Hoosier Homestead designated farm. Whether he was working cattle, fixing fences, or tinkering in his shop or in his garden, he found fulfillment in the everyday work of the farm. He was a steady presence at his family’s strawberry patch, where he was always ready to lend a hand and share his wisdom. He especially cherished his role as “Gramps,” spending countless evenings watching his granddaughters ride their horses. In retirement, he poured his curiosity and love for his hometown into researching and writing a detailed history of the town of Santa Claus.

Melvin is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Nancy (Williams) Held; his two sons, Nicholas (Adrienne) Held and Nathan (Sarah) Held; two granddaughters, Rachel and Hannah; and his sister, Mary Ann (Tom Schirr) Wetzel; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Armin and Louise Held, and brother-in-law, Larry Wetzel.

Funeral services for Melvin Held are planned for 11:00 a.m., C.D.T., on Friday October 24, 2025, at St. Peter’s UCC in Lamar, IN., with burial to follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m., C.D.T. until service time at church on Friday. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peters Church Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com