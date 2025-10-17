The City of Jasper has announced the kick-off of a new Comprehensive Plan initiative to guide growth, development, and community well-being over the coming years.

This plan will help shape decisions about land use, utilities and infrastructure, housing, transportation, parks and recreation, community facilities and public spaces, environmental assets, and more, ensuring that Jasper develops in a way that aligns with the values and needs of residents. It also covers topics such as demographics, market conditions, economic development, and quality of life.

Once adopted, the plan will serve as a roadmap for years to come, prioritizing infrastructure investments, shaping zoning and land use decisions, budgeting, policy making, and guiding both public and private investment.

The planning process includes multiple phases: gathering data on existing conditions, engaging with the community, defining a vision and goals, drafting strategies, and ultimately adopting an implementation plan.

The City of Jasper is committed to a high degree of public engagement, ensuring community input is part of the planning every step of the way.

To ensure the plan reflects what Jasper residents want and need, the City is launching a community survey available in both English and Spanish:

English version: Jasper CP Community Survey via research.net/r/JasperCPCommunitySurvey

Spanish version: Encuesta Comunitaria del Plan Integral de Jasper via research.net/r/EncuestaComunitariaDelPlanIntegralDeJasper

The survey is open through October 31st, 2025, and all area residents are encouraged to complete it.

Community members are reminded their input will shape the future of Jasper — from what kind of neighborhoods are built, how roads are connected, and how we manage parks and open spaces, to what services are most important and how growth is balanced with preserving what makes Jasper unique.

The final plan will guide decision-makers for years to come and is meant to be a shared document that reflects the community’s priorities.

For more information and project updates, visit: tinyurl.com/Jasper-Comp.