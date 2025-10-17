Allan H. Witte, age 79, of Velpen, Indiana, passed away at 10:43 a.m., on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

He was born October 26, 1945, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Emil and Lucille (Auffart) Witte; and married Carol J. Hoffman on February 20, 1993, at the Huntingburg United Methodist Church. Allan was a woodworker and cabinetmaker. He served in the Army National Guard; was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper; and was an Indiana University Basketball fan. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Cynthia Dezember; and five siblings, Alberta Ebert, James, Ronald, Leroy and Dennis Witte.

Allan is survived by his wife, Carol J. Witte of Velpen; two children, Michelle “Shelly” (Tim) Crowell of Madisonville, Kentucky and Staci Conder of Velpen; five step-children, Donna (Jim) Carie of Jasper, Donald (Carol) Bieker, Jr. of Huntingburg, Douglas (Mildred) Bieker of Huntingburg, Darlinda (Bill) Budka of Otwell and Dennifer (Brian) Bieker-Angerer of Huntingburg; son-in-law, Ronald Dezember of Evansville; sister-in-law, Agnes Witte of Ferdinand; three siblings, Mary Ann Witte of Jasper, Dorothy Hoffman of Ferdinand and Carol (Kenneth) Schipp of Ferdinand; two grandchildren, Cassandra (Dalton and his son, Brantlee) Crooks and Evan (companion, Mia Ahner) Conder; and by many step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, step great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Timothy Kraemer will officiate at the service.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 21st; and also at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com