Daviess County Rural Water System will begin its annual fall flushing program on Monday, October 13, 2025. The process will continue until all areas have been completed.

Flushing will start in the southern service area at Bussard Road and move southward. In the northern area, crews will begin at County Road 100 North and continue north. The flushing process helps maintain water quality and system reliability by removing built-up sediments from water lines.

During the flushing period, customers may experience temporary low water pressure or discolored water. Officials advise letting the water run briefly until it clears. Those with questions or concerns can contact the Daviess County Rural Water System at 812-254-4526.

On By Joey Rehl

