High school students from Dubois, Pike, Perry, and Spencer counties got a glimpse of their future during a visit to the Vincennes University Aviation Technology Center in Indianapolis.

Students enrolled in the Vincennes University Jasper and Patoka Valley Career and Technical Education Cooperative Aviation program took their learning to new heights on Tuesday, Oct. 7, by touring the state-of-the-art facility near the Indianapolis International Airport.

They tested their skills on flight simulators and explored degree opportunities that build directly upon the college credits they’re earning while still in high school. They also explored how VU associate degrees in Aviation Flight and Aviation Maintenance prepare graduates to take off into high-demand careers as pilots, aircraft technicians, and aviation professionals.

The Patoka Valley Aviation program is a robust partnership between VU Jasper, local high schools, and the Patoka Valley CTE Cooperative, exemplifying the strength of VUJ’s partnerships with schools in the region.

Through this innovative dual-enrollment program, students step beyond traditional high school walls to participate in real college courses taught by VU faculty. The Aviation pathway introduces them to ground school training, general aviation, and hands-on learning at the Huntingburg Airport, while introducing them to numerous aviation careers—from pilots and mechanics to operations and air traffic control—while also providing a head start in their college journey.

In addition to aviation, the VUJ and Patoka Valley offer programs across eight career areas, including Construction Trades, Business Management Operations, Automation & Robotics Academy (ARA), Emergency Medical Technician, Health Sciences, Criminal Justice, and Certified Nursing Assistant.