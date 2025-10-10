In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Memorial Medical Center Foundation is reminding community members about the importance of early detection and the resources available to help make screening accessible for everyone.

Through an $18,839.41 grant from the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust (IBCAT), the Foundation continues to fund breast cancer screening and diagnostic services for low-income patients served by Deaconess Memorial Medical Center. These funds are available through December 31st, 2025, or until they are depleted.

The grant supports women and men whose household income is at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level and who lack sufficient insurance coverage.

Patients interested in applying for assistance are encouraged to speak directly with their primary care or specialty provider for guidance and eligibility screening.