Latest News

VU Jasper 2025 Tour of Opportunity Showcased Local Career Paths to Dubois County Students Memorial Medical Center Foundation Reminds Community to Schedule Screenings During Breast Cancer Awareness Month Local High Schoolers Explore Aviation Careers and Education at VU Indianapolis Center Daviess County Rural Water to Begin Annual Fall Flushing October 13 DC Multisport to Host Annual Howl at the Moon Hike at Ferdinand State Forest

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Memorial Medical Center Foundation is reminding community members about the importance of early detection and the resources available to help make screening accessible for everyone.

Through an $18,839.41 grant from the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust (IBCAT), the Foundation continues to fund breast cancer screening and diagnostic services for low-income patients served by Deaconess Memorial Medical Center. These funds are available through December 31st, 2025, or until they are depleted.

The grant supports women and men whose household income is at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level and who lack sufficient insurance coverage.

Patients interested in applying for assistance are encouraged to speak directly with their primary care or specialty provider for guidance and eligibility screening.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post