All freshmen in Dubois County had the opportunity to turn curiosity into career exploration during the 5th Annual Tour of Opportunity at Vincennes University Jasper on Wednesday, October 8th.

This event connected students with local businesses and industry professionals, showcasing a diverse range of potential careers available in their own community.

The Tour of Opportunity is part of a broader strategy—alongside events such as the 7th Grade Reality Store and 8th Grade Career Cruise—to build career awareness from junior high through graduation.

From healthcare and education to advanced manufacturing and communications, students toured local worksites and engaged in hands-on activities, spotlighting high-demand careers.

Several Tour of Opportunity industry partners hosted students on-site for the first time, including Hutson, Inc., a John Deere dealership, Meyer Distributing, and Heart of Jasper. Other participating partners included WBDC Studios, German American Bank, Builders Association of Dubois County, Jasper Elementary and its in-house daycare named Little Wildcats, Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Kimball Electronics, Kimball International, Indiana Furniture, Deaconess Memorial Medical Center, Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition, LifeSprings, Jasper Police and Fire Department, and Versteel.