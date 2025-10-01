Daviess Community Hospital’s recent BBQ carry-out lunch fundraiser was a success, raising nearly $1,200 to support the hospital’s Child Passenger Safety Program. The event, held on Sept. 25 on the second-floor balcony near OB, sold more than 100 meals and generated a total of $1,197.

The fundraiser featured a menu of BBQ pulled pork on a bun, cheesy potatoes, green beans, and a cookie.

“We appreciate the support we received from our DCH family and members of the community,” said Shawna O’Kelley Brinson, BSN, RN, director of obstetrics and nursery at DCH. “The money raised will pay the registration fees for seven OB staff to complete the Child Passenger Safety Technician class. The remaining money will be used to purchase infant car seats for patients who are unable to provide a seat for their baby.”

Protecting Children on the Road

At Daviess Community Hospital, the Child Passenger Safety Program is dedicated to ensuring that every child travels as safely as possible. Motor vehicle crashes remain the leading cause of death for children under the age of 14 in the United States, and proper car seat use can make the difference in preventing injuries and saving lives.

As a certified Child Safety Seat Inspection Station through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and the Automotive Safety Program, the program provides:

Car Seat Checks : Nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPSTs) inspect seats to ensure proper fit for the child, appropriateness for their age and size, and correct installation in the vehicle.

: Nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPSTs) inspect seats to ensure proper fit for the child, appropriateness for their age and size, and correct installation in the vehicle. Replacement Car Seats : For eligible families, new car seats are provided after caregivers complete educational instruction on proper use and installation.

: For eligible families, new car seats are provided after caregivers complete educational instruction on proper use and installation. CPST Certification Courses : DCH hosts the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) course, training individuals—including healthcare providers, educators, and first responders—to become certified technicians.

: DCH hosts the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) course, training individuals—including healthcare providers, educators, and first responders—to become certified technicians. Community Car Seat Clinics : Free events throughout the year provide families hands-on education and resources.

: Free events throughout the year provide families hands-on education and resources. Event Participation: The program team attends local health and safety events to raise awareness and provide support.

Donations to the program also help purchase car seats for families in need.

How to Access the Program

Appointments for car seat checks are available for anyone in the community. To schedule a car seat check or learn more about DCH’s Child Passenger Safety Program, call (812) 254-2760, ext. 1359 or visit www.dchosp.org/passenger.