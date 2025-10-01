Latest News

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has recently named Kasi Sanders Assistant Operations Manager. Kasi joined Spring Valley’s operations team in April of 2019 as an eBanking Specialist.

Kasi resides in Jasper, Indiana and has three children, one grandchild, and another grandchild on the way. In her free time, she enjoys listening to live music and traveling.

Kasi can be reached at 812-634-4895 or ksanders@svbt.bank.

On By Celia Neukam

