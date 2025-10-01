Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is offering a variety of fitness classes for people of all ages held at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper (unless noted otherwise).
The classes being offered in October include:
- Power 60
- Pump 2.0
- Pilates1.0
- Cardio Sculpt
- Core 45
For more information on each class or to register, visit Deaconess Memorial Medical Center’s website at deaconessmemorial.com/PatientandVisitors/Classesandevents or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399.
You must be logged in to post a comment.