Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is offering a variety of fitness classes for people of all ages held at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper (unless noted otherwise).

The classes being offered in October include:

  • Power 60
  • Pump 2.0
  • Pilates1.0
  • Cardio Sculpt
  • Core 45

For more information on each class or to register, visit Deaconess Memorial Medical Center’s website at deaconessmemorial.com/PatientandVisitors/Classesandevents or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399.

