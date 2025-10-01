Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is offering a variety of fitness classes for people of all ages held at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper (unless noted otherwise).

The classes being offered in October include:

Power 60

Pump 2.0

Pilates1.0

Cardio Sculpt

Core 45

For more information on each class or to register, visit Deaconess Memorial Medical Center’s website at deaconessmemorial.com/PatientandVisitors/Classesandevents or call the Health and Wellness staff at 812-996-2399.