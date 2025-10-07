The communities of Dubois, Martin, Pike, and Daviess County are being asked to join in an upcoming “No Trash in the River” contest throughout the month of October 2025. This contest is brought to you by the Lower East Fork White River Watershed 319 Grant. The goal of this grant is to clean up the watershed and waterways that lead into the White River in Southern Indiana.

To participate in the contest, the community is being asked to gather friends and family to clean up trash in the outdoor areas while wearing Halloween costumes or gear!

Participants are asked to email Julie Loehr, Watershed Coordinator, at Julia.loehr@in.nacdnet.net with their photo of picking up trash (in costume or not) by November 3. Prizes will be awarded to the chosen winners by the committee while also being recognized at each local southern Soil and Water Conservation District.

Note: There will be in-person trash collection sessions per county as well. If you would like more information on when and where these trash collection efforts will be, please contact Julie Loehr.

Questions? Please contact Watershed Coordinator Julie Loehr at 812-779-7924.