The Jasper Marching Wildcat Band will host the Annual ISSMA Scholastic & Open Invitational Contest this Saturday, October 11th, at Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium. The all-day event will feature 32 marching bands from across the region showcasing their talent in one of the largest contests of the season.

Local bands performing include:

Pike Central – 11:13 AM

Northeast Dubois – 12:05 PM

Forest Park – 5:30 PM

Southridge – 7:00 PM

Heritage Hills – 7:30 PM

Jasper – 9:00 PM

With thousands of visitors expected, the City of Jasper is welcoming all guests to enjoy the event and the city’s hospitality.

To accommodate the contest, the Jasper Board of Public Works has authorized several street closures and traffic restrictions from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Second Street (from east of Hometown IGA to Clay Street) will be closed to the general public.

Rolen Drive (from 5th Street to behind the school) will be limited to handicapped-accessible parking only.

5th Street will remain open to all traffic.

Second Street will be used exclusively for school bus and equipment vehicle parking and pedestrian cross-traffic.

Additionally, the Schroeder Sports Complex and Jasper Football Complex will be closed to the public, as parking areas there will be used for bus and equipment parking. The south soccer fields will serve as warm-up areas for participating bands. The Jasper Street Department and Parks Department campuses will also be closed to the public for use as music warm-up areas.

Anyone with questions regarding street closures may contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255.