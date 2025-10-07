Latest News

Jasper Hosts 32 Bands for Annual ISSMA Invitational This Saturday Spencer County Lifts Burn Ban After Recent Rainfall Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care Huntingburg Limb Yard Winter Hours Begin November 1 Police Seek Public’s Help After Armed Robbery at Washington Marathon Station

The Spencer County burn ban has been lifted following recent rainfall that has helped reduce fire danger across the area.

The ban, which took effect on October 3, 2025, had restricted all open burning, including brush, leaves, and trash, and placed limitations on recreational fires and fireworks. County officials say conditions have now improved enough to safely remove those restrictions.

Residents are still urged to use caution when burning, keeping safety measures in place such as monitoring fires closely, ensuring proper containment, and fully extinguishing materials before leaving them unattended.

The lifting of the order means normal outdoor burning activities may resume, but authorities continue to remind the public to be mindful of dry or windy conditions that could quickly reignite fire risks.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post