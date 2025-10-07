The Spencer County burn ban has been lifted following recent rainfall that has helped reduce fire danger across the area.

The ban, which took effect on October 3, 2025, had restricted all open burning, including brush, leaves, and trash, and placed limitations on recreational fires and fireworks. County officials say conditions have now improved enough to safely remove those restrictions.

Residents are still urged to use caution when burning, keeping safety measures in place such as monitoring fires closely, ensuring proper containment, and fully extinguishing materials before leaving them unattended.

The lifting of the order means normal outdoor burning activities may resume, but authorities continue to remind the public to be mindful of dry or windy conditions that could quickly reignite fire risks.