Seven Mid-States Corridor Community Discussions Planned Across Dubois County Authorities Investigating Discovery of Human Remains in Perry County Gov Mike Braun and Entrepreneurship & Innovation Director Brian Schutt Announced as 2025 Jasper Chamber Annual Meeting Keynote Speakers Dubois, Martin, Pike, and Daviess Counties Join Forces for “No Trash in the River” Challenge Jasper Hosts 32 Bands for Annual ISSMA Invitational This Saturday

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Mike Steffe, Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA, to remind everyone to register NOW for the 2025 Monster Dash 5K Run/Walk, happening on October 25th in Ferdinand. We also discuss Ladies Night Out at the Y, happening on Friday, November 7th, 2025, and progress updates on the Regional Wellness Center project.

Want to learn more about what a membership to the YMCA looks like for you? Be sure to visit their website: https://tricountyymca.org/

https://youtu.be/fp5SE47vF9M

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

