In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Mike Steffe, Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA, to remind everyone to register NOW for the 2025 Monster Dash 5K Run/Walk, happening on October 25th in Ferdinand. We also discuss Ladies Night Out at the Y, happening on Friday, November 7th, 2025, and progress updates on the Regional Wellness Center project.

Want to learn more about what a membership to the YMCA looks like for you? Be sure to visit their website: https://tricountyymca.org/

https://youtu.be/fp5SE47vF9M