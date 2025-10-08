Deaconess Health System Chief Executive Officer Shawn McCoy, FACHE, and Daviess Community Hospital CEO Justin D. Harris, FACHE, spoke with DCH employees today during two Town Hall sessions in the hospital cafeteria, outlining what DCH’s new management services agreement with Deaconess Health System means for patients, staff and the community.

The sessions featured presentations by McCoy and Harris followed by open Q&A. Leaders highlighted how the agreement, effective Sept. 28, 2025, will strengthen care locally while maintaining DCH’s local ownership and governance.

“This is an exciting step forward for Daviess Community Hospital,” Harris said. “Through Deaconess’ management support, we’ll gain added clinical depth, operational expertise and access to more specialists — all focused on keeping care close to home. What makes our hospital special — our people, our commitment to excellent care and our focus on this community — will not change.”

Harris emphasized several priorities that staff will see in the coming months:

More connected specialty care through collaboration with Deaconess sister hospitals to improve referral pathways and grow local services.

through collaboration with Deaconess sister hospitals to improve referral pathways and grow local services. A unified electronic health record , with DCH transitioning to Epic in 2026 to streamline information-sharing, reduce duplicate paperwork and support safer, more seamless care.

, with DCH to streamline information-sharing, reduce duplicate paperwork and support safer, more seamless care. Operational support from Deaconess’ management team, including Healthcare Resource Solutions (HRS) for revenue cycle services, while DCH remains DCH — the hospital’s name, local identity and governance stay intact .

from Deaconess’ management team, including for revenue cycle services, while — the hospital’s . Expanded in-network options for employees, with Deaconess providers included on the DCH employee health plan. Additional benefits details will be shared by HR during open enrollment communications.

“Today was about transparency,” Harris said. “Our teams deserve clear answers about what’s changing — and what isn’t. Management is not ownership. The Board of Governors retains local control, and our day-to-day mission remains the same: delivering the right care, in the right place, close to home.”

During the Q&A, staff asked about timelines and care coordination. Leaders noted the hospital will continue to share updates as milestones approach, including public communications this fall and detailed Epic planning in 2026.

Harris closed by thanking employees for their engagement. “Your dedication and compassion are the foundation of DCH,” he said. “With Deaconess’ support and your expertise, we’re moving forward — together— to strengthen access, quality and experience for the people of Daviess County and the surrounding communities.”

For more information about Daviess Community Hospital, visit dchosp.org.