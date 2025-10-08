Kurt Gutgsell talks with Terry Riggs, Head Coach of Forest Park Football, about Week 7’s performance, and what he hopes to work on heading into Week 8 as the Rangers prepare to face the Tell City Marksmen.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Kurt Gutgsell talks with Terry Riggs, Head Coach of Forest Park Football, about Week 7’s performance, and what he hopes to work on heading into Week 8 as the Rangers prepare to face the Tell City Marksmen.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
You must be logged in to post a comment.