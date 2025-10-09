Oakland City University (OCU) will host a four-hour International Master Business Class on Friday, October 24, 2025. The event will be conducted by SilverDrill Transformation, an international organization specializing in sustainable business change, and will be open to both large and small corporations across the United States.

The session will focus on SilverDrill’s proprietary Beyond Boundaries methodology, emphasizing capability building over consultant dependency and offering a measurable ROI guarantee on all engagements. Participants will receive practical tools designed for immediate use, including a Decision-Velocity Audit Tool, a Methodology to Remove Blockers, a BlitzMap, a 90-Day Leadership Patch, and a scheduled 45-minute follow-up call.

The training is structured to move organizations beyond temporary fixes by equipping them with the tools and internal capabilities needed to become self-sufficient in future transformation efforts.

SilverDrill Transformation was founded by Marten Stenfors and Doug McCall, who recognized that many corporate change initiatives fail despite good intentions and major investments. Together, they developed the Beyond Boundaries approach to address a key problem: many organizations unknowingly operate within invisible limitations they have accepted as normal.

The company’s mission is to help businesses transcend these boundaries and achieve sustainable transformation across strategy, culture, operations, leadership, and decision-making.

Registration for the Oakland City University Master Business Class is now open at www.silverdrill.com/master-class.