Saturdays during Holiday World’s family-friendly Happy Halloween Weekends now have extended operating hours. Beginning Saturday, October 11 and continuing through October 18 and 25, the park will be open until 10 p.m.

“The park comes alive at night,” says President & CEO Matt Eckert. “This is a rare chance to enjoy our outstanding lineup of coasters at night—they’re unbelievable!”

Happy Halloween Weekends, which was just named the #2 Theme Park Halloween Event in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, has a new 12-acre Dino Corn Maze Adventure, complete with two dozen life-sized dinosaur sculptures, some of which are animatronic with sounds. The event also includes “Dinos Soar in the Sky” drone show at 8 p.m. on Saturdays. The 500-drone spectacle features new pyro drones and giant fireballs. Guests who purchase a discounted ticket for any Sunday during the event may enter the park at 5 p.m. the evening before their visit with the Twilight Ticket.

In addition to Free Unlimited Soft Drinks, Parking, and Sunscreen, Happy Halloween Weekends includes free access to the Dino Corn Maze Adventure, “Dinos Soar in the Sky” drone show, two themed indoor mazes, live Halloween entertainment, a trick-or-treat trail for children 12 and under, and a hayride to the Dino Corn Maze Adventure.

“Happy Halloween Weekends is a great value for families looking for a fall break getaway,” adds Eckert. “Our new extended hours give families even more time to extend the fun!”

Happy Halloween Weekends runs Saturdays and Sundays through October 26. Friday Night Live!, featuring live music, drink specials, and night rides, continues every Friday evening through October 24. Holiday World is also open November 1 & 2.

2026 Season Passes are on sale now. Platinum Season Passholders gain early access to Splashin’ Safari in June and July of 2026. Guests who purchase a Platinum Season Pass and pay in full now will enjoy free admission on Sundays during Happy Halloween Weekends in 2025. A FREE Pre-K Pass is available for online registration for children born between July 1, 2020 and November 1, 2022; a government-issued document with the child’s date of birth is required for final processing.