The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 161 in Warrick County.

Beginning on or around Monday, October 13, crews will close State Road 161 near Tennyson. This closure will occur over Cole’s Creek between Wilson Lane and First Street.

This road closure will allow for a bridge deck replacement project. Work is expected to last through March of 2026, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 62 to U.S. 231 to State Road 68. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and use extra caution while traveling in and around work zones.