Judith K. Beckman, age 80 of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Judith was born in Jasper, Indiana on March 20, 1945 to Edward J. and Helen (Beck) Hayes. She married Larry Beckman, her husband of 58 years, on September 2, 1967 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

She was a 1963 graduate of Jasper High School and worked as a bookkeeper for Cecil Kaiser Garage from 1963 to 1972, and later retired from Northeast Dubois High School where she worked as a cook for over 22 years.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish -St. Raphael Catholic Church.

Judith enjoyed cooking and baking, working in the yard and garden, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Beckman of Dubois, three sons: Kent Beckman (Amy), Dubois, Kurt Beckman (Laura), Dubois, and Scott Beckman (Rachelle), Dubois, four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, three step-great grandchildren, one sister, Charlotte Mathies (Orville), Dubois, and one brother, Pat Hayes (Betty), Jasper.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and one sister, Janice Sermersheim.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Judith K. Beckman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 13, 2025, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Catholic Parish or a favorite charity.

