The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition (ISAC) of Dubois County and Town of Ferdinand are teaming up for an invasive plant Weed Wrangle on Saturday, November 8th from 9 am to Noon at Old Town Lake in Ferdinand.

At this hands on workday, volunteers will learn to identify and remove harmful invasive plants such as Burning Bush, Honeysuckle, Autumn Olive, and Wintercreeper along the park’s forested trail.

Once the Weed Wrangle is complete, participants can enjoy pizza, provided by the Town of Ferdinand at St. Benedict’s Brew Works.

Volunteers do not need any experience to participate, but should come prepared with long pants, sturdy shoes, and work gloves. Hand tools will be available for those needing them, and bottled water and snacks will be provided.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult and have a waiver form signed by a parent/guardian.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required, and can be made at duboisswcd@gmail.com.

To reach the park, drive past the Monastery on East 14th Street until you see the park entrance on your right.