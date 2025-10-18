The Jasper Wildcats take on the Vincennes Lincoln Alices in Week 9 of Indiana High School Football 2025.
Play-by-Play: Carey Schneider
Color: John Goebel
Camera: Jeremy Markos
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
The Jasper Wildcats take on the Vincennes Lincoln Alices in Week 9 of Indiana High School Football 2025.
Play-by-Play: Carey Schneider
Color: John Goebel
Camera: Jeremy Markos
You must be logged in to post a comment.