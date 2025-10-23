The Daviess County Rural Water Systems has lifted the boil advisory that was issued following an emergency water main repair on October 21. The advisory applied to areas west of the crossroads of County Road 800 North and County Road 650 East, including Cornettsville, Capehart, Graham, and Harbstreit Hill.

Water service has been fully restored, and residents in the affected areas no longer need to boil their water before use.

For any additional questions or concerns, customers can contact the Daviess County Rural Water directly.