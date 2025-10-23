Oakland City will kick off the Halloween fun with a Trunk or Treat at Wirth Park on Saturday, October 25, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Families are invited to enjoy an evening filled with candy, costumes, and community fun.

In Jasper, children ages 12 and under are invited to Halloween @ Central Green on Sunday, October 26, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. hosted by Jasper Park and Recreation. In case of rain, the event will move to the Parklands Pavilion.

Then, on Thursday, October 30, the spooky season continues with two major events. The streets of Downtown Jasper will transform into a safe and friendly treat trail from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. More than 20 downtown merchants will hand out treats both inside and outside their stores for an evening full of magic, madness, and memories. Families are encouraged to attend with adult supervision to keep things safe.

Also on Thursday, October 30, Celestine will host Halloween in Celestine from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Trick-or-treating will take place in downtown Celestine, with additional event details to be announced soon.

The Loogootee Fall Festival and Citywide Trick-or-Treat will be held on Friday, October 31, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a rain date of November 1. Families can stop by the Pavilion for candy stations, a costume contest, hayrides, and music by Karson Burch with KB DJ & Entertainment. The evening wraps up with a Halloween dance from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

In Huntingburg, trick-or-treating will also take place on Friday, October 31, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Residents welcoming trick-or-treaters are asked to leave their porch lights on.

The Town of Shoals will host its Annual Trick-or-Treat Night on Friday, October 31, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., with a rain date of Saturday, November 1, during the same hours.

Finally, Jasper’s citywide trick-or-treating will conclude the area’s Halloween festivities on Friday, October 31, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Local officials remind families to stay alert, watch for pedestrians, and make safety a top priority during all Halloween celebrations.