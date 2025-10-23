The Jasper Street Department will begin its annual curbside bulk leaf collection on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Residents are reminded to keep leaf piles close to the curb but not in the street, as leaves placed in the roadway can clog storm drains, leading to street and yard flooding.

Leaves should be raked and ready for pickup by 7:00 a.m. on collection days. The department also asks that residents avoid including twigs, rocks, trash, or other debris in leaf piles, as these materials can damage the vacuum equipment and slow down the process.

There will be no set schedule for collection in specific areas; crews will work their way through the city on a rotating basis until all leaves have been collected. Residents are encouraged to be patient as the work progresses.