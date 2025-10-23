A Vincennes man was arrested Wednesday morning after police located a stolen vehicle traveling through Jasper and Huntingburg.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the Jasper Police Department received a report of a suspicious person at a local auto dealership. Officers located the suspect and vehicle — a 2024 Toyota Tundra — traveling south on U.S. 231 near 12th Avenue in Jasper. The truck displayed a false license plate.

An unmarked Jasper Police unit followed the vehicle into Huntingburg, where a marked Huntingburg Police officer assisted in conducting a traffic stop at the Northside Dollar General. Further investigation revealed the Toyota had been reported stolen from the Louisville area in June 2025.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Connor J. Smith of Vincennes, was taken into custody and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center. Smith faces a Level 6 Felony charge of Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

The Jasper Police Department was assisted by the Huntingburg Police Department and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.