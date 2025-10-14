Five new members and one emeritus member have been named to the Board of Overseers for the Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

The board advises President-Rector Fr. Denis Robinson, OSB, on matters related to the school’s programs and performance and addresses strategic questions regarding the future of the school.

New to the board are Rev. Anthony Cecil Jr., Archdiocese of Louisville, KY; Mr. Martin Foos, Dayton, OH; Fr. Jeff Goeckner, V.F., of Edwardsville, IL; Angie Greulich, of Jasper, IN; and Dcn. Gary Keepes, MD, of Petersburg, IN. John Lueken of Georgetown, IN, has been named an emeritus member.

Rev. Anthony Cecil Jr. is the pastor of Saint Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church in Louisville, KY, and the director of the Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry for the Archdiocese of Louisville. He also serves on the advisory board for EQ Saints and is a member of the leadership team for the Encounter School of Ministry Louisville Campus.

Fr. Tony earned a Bachelor of Arts in Catholic Studies from Bishop Simon Bruté College Seminary at Marian University in Indianapolis, IN, in 2015. He received a Master of Divinity from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in 2019 and a Baccalaureate in Sacred Theology from the Pontifical Athenaeum of Sant’Anselmo in Rome, Italy, in 2019. Fr. Tony was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Louisville on May 25, 2019.

Mr. Martin Foos, of Dayton, OH, is a law partner at Foos and Lentz LLP in Dayton. He serves as president of the board of trustees for the Community Health Center of Greater Dayton and is treasurer for the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club. He is also a board member of the Dayton Catholic Lawyers Guild.

Foos previously served as chair of the Litigation Section of the Ohio State Bar Association. He is a member of the Dayton Bar Association and the Ohio State Bar Association.

He earned a BA degree in government from the University of Notre Dame in 1992 and a Juris Doctor degree from the Notre Dame Law School in 1995.

Foos attends Emmanuel and St. Mary Catholic Churches in Dayton, where he sings in the choir.

Very Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner, V.F., is the pastor of Saint Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, IL, where he has served for 18 years. He has also been the dean of the Alton Deanery for 15 years, and president and chaplain of Father McGivney Catholic High School for 10 years. He serves on several diocesan boards including the Diocesan Personnel Board, College of Consultors, and Presbyterial Council. He is a current chaplain for the Daughters of Isabella and a member of Knights of Columbus Council #1143.

Fr. Jeff earned a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Saint Meinrad College Seminary in 1991 and a Master of Divinity from Mundelein Seminary in 1995. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois on May 27, 1995.

Mrs. Angie Greulich, of Jasper, IN, serves as a charitable giving relationship manager for Catholic Relief Services. She previously served as director of major gifts at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, IN, and as director of youth and young adult ministry at various parishes in the Archdiocese of Anchorage, AK, the Diocese of Knoxville, TN, and the Diocese of Evansville, IN.

She serves on the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County and on the Board of Directors for the National Federation of Catholic Youth Ministry. Greulich is a Certified Fund Raising Executive and a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Louisville. She is also a coach for Girls on the Run and a member and podcast presenter for the Fit Mother Project. She previously served on the Saint Meinrad Alumni Association Board of Directors. She and her husband, Josh, also present marriage retreats for Saint Meinrad’s Retreat Program.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Abilene Christian University, Abilene, TX, in 2004, and a master’s degree in theological studies from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in 2014.

Greulich and her husband, Josh, live in Jasper with their two children. They are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, where she serves as a lector and Eucharistic minister.

Dcn. Gary Keepes, MD, of Petersburg, IN, is a family medicine physician at Deaconess Hospital in Petersburg. He serves as president of the Southwestern Indiana Guild of the Catholic Medical Association and is president of the Southwestern Indiana Chapter of the Chesterton Society. He is also a member of the American Academy of Family Medicine and serves on the Board of Directors at Deaconess Memorial Hospital.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Murray State University in 1989 and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine in 1994. He completed Saint Meinrad’s Permanent Deacon Formation Program and was ordained a deacon in 2022 for the Diocese of Evansville.

Keepes and his wife, Jill, live in Petersburg and are the parents of four adult children. They are members of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg, where he serves as a deacon.

Emeritus Board Member Mr. John Lueken is an attorney, partner, and chair of the Estate Planning Department at Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP in Louisville, KY. He and his wife, Stacie, are members of Holy Family Parish in New Albany, IN. They reside in Georgetown, IN.

A native of Jasper, IN, he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting at the University of Evansville in 1985. He received his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Louisville in 1992.

Lueken is also a certified public accountant, holds memberships in the American, Kentucky, and Louisville bar associations, and is a fellow in the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. He is admitted to practice law in Indiana and Kentucky.

Lueken is a member of the Downtown Louisville Rotary Club, Estate Planning Council of Louisville, and the Southern Indiana Estate Planning Council.