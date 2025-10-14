Artwork titled “Through the Door of Promise” by Henderson, KY, artist Iris Gentry.

The Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery will soon host an exhibit of oil paintings and pastels by Iris Gentry from October 17th through December 2nd, 2025.

Gentry enjoys working in oils and pastels, finding inspiration in the rich palette and boldness of the colors. She works in her studio but also enjoys the challenge of painting in plein air, where the ever-changing light transforms the objects perceived.

Gentry resides in Henderson, Kentucky, and is a full-time artist. Her award-winning work is found in numerous private and corporate collections, including the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art and Solarbron Retirement Community of Evansville. Gentry studied at Murray State University, the University of Kentucky, and Brescia University. She continues to work in multiple mediums on landscapes, florals, and portraits.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.