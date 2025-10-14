Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is sponsoring an Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group that meets the first Tuesday of every month.

The next meeting is set for Tuesday, November 4, 2025, from 6:30 to 8 PM in the Medical Arts Conference Center, located in the lower level of the Medical Arts Building at 721 West 13th Street in Jasper.

This support group allows caregivers to come together to share knowledge and experiences in caring for loved ones who are affected by these illnesses.

The group is free to attend and pre-registration is not required.

For more information, visit Deaconess Memorial Medical Center’s website at deaconessmemorial.com and click on “Classes & Events.”

If you would like more information on dementia and being a caregiver, call 812-996-2862.