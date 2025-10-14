Saint Meinrad Archabbey Cultural Events, St. Meinrad, IN, will present “The Color Flute” on October 17, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Central Time in the St. Bede Theater.

The free concert will feature pieces by composers Franz Schubert, Sigfrid Karg-Elert, François Borne, Charles-Marie Widor, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, played by pianist Dr. Ieng Ieng “Kevina” Lam and flutist Jae Hyun Moon.

Macau-born pianist Dr. Ieng Ieng “Kevina” Lam is an accomplished and versatile musician celebrated for her solo performances with orchestras across Macau and Europe. She gained international recognition for her brilliant interpretation of Franck’s Variations Symphoniques at the Berlin Konzerthaus in 2010.

Dr. Lam currently serves as a faculty collaborative pianist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she works extensively with the flute and saxophone studios.

A former faculty member at Eastern Illinois University, she earned her Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Illinois and continues to enrich the School of Music community through her artistry and collaborative excellence.

Jae Hyun Moon is an accomplished Doctor of Musical Arts candidate at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Recognized as an emerging force in the music world, she recently earned second place in the prestigious Myrna Brown Young Artist Competition in Texas and won the 2023 Young Artist Competition at the New York Flute Club.

Moon also serves as flute faculty at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater for the 2024–2025 academic year and is active as an educator and mentor in the Chicagoland area, inspiring students and audiences through her artistry and passion for performance.

The program is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. Parking will be available in the Guest House and student parking lots.

For more information, contact Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501, and for updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.