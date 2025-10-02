Preparations are underway for the upcoming EVV19 Honor Flight scheduled for Saturday, October 25, 2025. A total of 86 veterans are set to take part in the flight, with six alternates on standby to ensure no seats go unfilled on the chartered American Airlines plane.

Veterans and their guardians have completed interviews, updated medical records, and most guardians have already participated in Honor Flight of Southern Indiana’s training program. The medical team has reviewed all documentation, and bus captains have been assigned their veterans and guardians, making the group ready for both the Meet & Greet and Flight Day.

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, relies heavily on volunteers and community support to provide veterans with a memorable and meaningful experience. Volunteers are encouraged to apply online at www.honorflightsi.org to be notified when help is needed at upcoming events.

Community members can also support the mission through Operation Mail Call, donating items from the Wish List, or attending the Hero’s Welcome Home Parade on October 25. Opportunities to serve as parade escorts and contribute time or donations are also available.

Organizers continue to encourage veterans who have not yet participated to sign up for a free Honor Flight. Veterans already in the database are asked to update their contact or medical information by calling 812-297-4136 or emailing database@honorflightsi.org.

For the latest updates, Honor Flight of Southern Indiana can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, and its official website.