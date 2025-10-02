The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition (ISAC) of Dubois County is partnering with the Town of Ferdinand to host a Weed Wrangle at Old Town Lake on Saturday, November 8, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will focus on identifying and removing invasive plants such as Burning Bush, Honeysuckle, Autumn Olive, and Wintercreeper. Volunteers are encouraged to participate in this hands-on effort to improve the local ecosystem and protect native plants.

Participants should wear long pants, sturdy shoes, and work gloves. Bottled water and hand tools will be available, but volunteers may bring their own loppers or hand saws. Minors must be accompanied by an adult and will be required to sign a waiver form.

Pre-registration is encouraged by contacting the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District at duboisswcd@gmail.com. The Weed Wrangle will take place at Old Town Lake Park on East 14th Street in Ferdinand.