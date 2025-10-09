The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 68 in Warrick County.

Beginning on or around Thursday, October 16, crews will close State Road 68 near Lynnville. This closure will occur between Lilly Pad Road and State Road 61.

This road closure will allow for the replacement of two small structures. Work is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is I-69 to I-64 to State Road 61. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and use extra caution while traveling in and around work zones.