Pictured – Clayton Boyles (Dubois County Community Foundation), Laura Grammer (ATHENA Award Recipient), and Deidra Church (Rotary Club of Dubois County President)

The Rotary Club of Dubois County has awarded a $2,000 grant to the Dubois County Community Foundation, benefiting the Rotary Club of Dubois County Endowment. This fund supports special projects and helps ensure the long-term sustainability of the Club’s community initiatives.

Each year, the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s ATHENA Award recipient selects a local nonprofit or fund to receive a $2,000 contribution from the proceeds of the biennial ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet. The 2025 ATHENA Award recipient, Laura Grammer, chose the Dubois County Community Foundation to further the mission of Rotary and invest in the future of service and leadership in Dubois County.

“As a Rotarian, I see firsthand the incredible impact our Club makes in this community,” said Laura Grammer, 2025 ATHENA Award recipient. “The Rotary Endowment at the Dubois County Community Foundation ensures that the work we do today will continue to make a difference for years to come. It’s an investment in the people, projects, and partnerships that define Rotary.”

About Laura Grammer

Laura Grammer is a dynamic leader, entrepreneur, and community force whose decades of professional excellence and tireless volunteerism have left a lasting imprint on Dubois County. From her earliest days helping wash trucks at her family’s business, Ackerman Oil, to leading a multi-location chain of convenience stores, Laura has built a career grounded in hard work, innovation, and empowering others—especially women.

Her impact stretches far beyond the workplace. Laura has led or helped launch countless community initiatives—reintroducing German Flair to the Jasper Strassenfest, helping establish the Glockenspieland May Pole, and leading strategic planning efforts for the Jasper German Club. She has coached youth sports, organized neighborhood Christmas caroling, served on the Vincennes University Foundation Board, and taught religion at St. Mary’s Church. She is also the creative mind behind community fundraisers such as theJHS Band Burger Bash and the Popcorn Colonel campaign.

As a leader, Laura is known for her thoughtful planning, relentless drive, and her signature blend of humor and grit. Whether mentoring young women, supporting coworkers, or stepping in to handle any task—no matter how small—Laura leads by example. Her hands-on approach and genuine care for others have inspired countless individuals to rise to their full potential.

Her quiet acts of service—mentoring youth, supporting employees so they can prioritize family, and caring for loved ones behind the scenes—reflect her authenticity and generosity of spirit. Laura’s leadership and lifelong commitment to bettering her community make her a true embodiment of the ATHENA Leadership Award values.

About the ATHENA Leadership Award

The ATHENA Leadership Award was established in 1982 by Martha Mertz to “create a balance in leadership worldwide” by recognizing women whose strengths and contributions shape their communities. Since its inception, more than 8,000 ATHENA Awards have been presented in over 500 regions across 48 states and 11 countries.

Locally, the Rotary Club of Dubois County hosts the annual ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet to honor women who:

Demonstrate the highest levels of professional excellence,

Contribute time and energy to improve the quality of life for others, and

Actively assist other women in realizing their full leadership potential.

About the Rotary Club of Dubois County

The global Rotary mission focuses on seven key areas of impact:

Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution Disease Prevention & Treatment Water and Sanitation Maternal and Child Health Basic Education and Literacy Economic and Community Development Environment

The Rotary Club of Dubois County is a dynamic group of professionals committed to making a lasting difference locally and globally through service, leadership, and fellowship. For more information, visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com or follow the Club on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.