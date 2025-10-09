Mark A. Durcholz, age 42, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at home.

Mark was born on December 31, 1982, to Randy and Susan (Hochgesang) Durcholz. He married Jill Beadles on October 14, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada. She preceded him in death on April 18, 2016.

He was a 2001 Jasper High School graduate. He went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps where he was enlisted for four years. He was a veteran of the Iraqi War in his final year of the marines. He was a rifle man and expert sharp shooter.

He was a welder for OFS Style Fab in Huntingburg.

He was a member of St Mary Catholic Church in Ireland.

He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler and motorcycle.

Mark is survived by his mother, Susan Durcholz, Duff; and one brother, Steve Durcholz, Huntingburg.

Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by his father, Randy Durcholz, maternal grandparents: Carl and Mary Hochgesang, and paternal grandparents: Charles and Rita Durcholz.

A celebration of life for Mark A. Durcholz will be held at a later date.

