The Jasper Public Library is brewing up some fun for the whole family at its annual Halloween Bash, taking place on Sunday, October 26th, 2025, from 12 to 2 PM.

This year’s Halloween Bash will feature games, crafts, photo opportunities, and a trick-or-treat trail hosted by community organizations.

Families are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy an afternoon of fun and Halloween festivities.

If you have any questions, contact the library at 812-482-2712.

