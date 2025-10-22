Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day was celebrated on October 15, 2025, and the Jasper Chamber of Commerce is highlighting their work with businesses, merchants, and industry to advance the civic, economic, industrial, professional and cultural life in the City of Jasper and throughout Dubois County.

Incorporated in 1954, the Jasper Chamber of Commerce has a physical location at 302 West 6th Street, and is marking its 72nd anniversary this year.

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce and its 400 members (representing over 12,000 employees) provide members a strong business environment, offering connections to possible clients and new business relationships, resources, informational programs, and other services.

They also are the first place many people go to when they arrive in Jasper and Dubois County for supplying tourist information, business planning, apartment and rental information, and more.

To learn more about the Chamber and the many services they offer, visit jasperin.org, or check out their Facebook @ Jasper Chamber of Commerce, Inc.