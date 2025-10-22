The American Red Cross is encouraging blood or platelets donations now to help curb a drop in donor turnout this fall and give hospitals the tools they need to care for patients ahead of the holidays.

To say thank you to donors, all who give from October 27th through November 16th, 2025, will receive a $20 e-gift card of your choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 prizes. For more information visit RedCrossBlood.org/Harvest.

In addition, since November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, successful donations made in November will get free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes. (One test result in 12-month period; do not fast before donating).

In the local area, upcoming blood donation opportunities from November 1-16 include:

Dubois County

Ferdinand 11/11/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Seufert Construction, 2125 Main Street

Huntingburg 11/10/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Southridge High School, 1110 South Main Street

Jasper 11/3/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jasper Fire Department, 309 East 6th street 11/6/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 310 W 8th St



Gibson County

Princeton 11/10/2025: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Bethel Memorial Church, 1520 S Main St



Spencer County

Dale 11/9/2025: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 8 East Maple Street

Santa Claus 11/10/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christmas Lake Village Recreation Center, 193 Louis J Koch Blvd



Warrick County

Newburgh 11/13/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Vincent Epworth Crossing, 100 St Mary’s Epworth Xing 11/13/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Deaconess Gateway Hospital, 4011 Gateway Boulevard 11/13/2025: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Deaconess Gateway Hospital, 4011 Gateway Boulevard



For more information or to schedule an appointment, donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.