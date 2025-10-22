The American Red Cross is encouraging blood or platelets donations now to help curb a drop in donor turnout this fall and give hospitals the tools they need to care for patients ahead of the holidays.
To say thank you to donors, all who give from October 27th through November 16th, 2025, will receive a $20 e-gift card of your choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 prizes. For more information visit RedCrossBlood.org/Harvest.
In addition, since November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, successful donations made in November will get free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes. (One test result in 12-month period; do not fast before donating).
In the local area, upcoming blood donation opportunities from November 1-16 include:
Dubois County
- Ferdinand
- 11/11/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Seufert Construction, 2125 Main Street
- Huntingburg
- 11/10/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Southridge High School, 1110 South Main Street
- Jasper
- 11/3/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jasper Fire Department, 309 East 6th street
- 11/6/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 310 W 8th St
Gibson County
- Princeton
- 11/10/2025: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Bethel Memorial Church, 1520 S Main St
Spencer County
- Dale
- 11/9/2025: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 8 East Maple Street
- Santa Claus
- 11/10/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christmas Lake Village Recreation Center, 193 Louis J Koch Blvd
Warrick County
- Newburgh
- 11/13/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Vincent Epworth Crossing, 100 St Mary’s Epworth Xing
- 11/13/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Deaconess Gateway Hospital, 4011 Gateway Boulevard
- 11/13/2025: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Deaconess Gateway Hospital, 4011 Gateway Boulevard
For more information or to schedule an appointment, donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
