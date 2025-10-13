Medicare’s annual Open Enrollment Period (OEP) runs from October 15 through December 7, giving beneficiaries the opportunity to review and make changes to their Medicare coverage for the upcoming year. This is the only time each year when all individuals with Medicare can modify their Medicare Advantage health plans or Part D prescription drug plans for the next year.

During this period, beneficiaries can switch from Original Medicare to Medicare Advantage, or vice versa. They can also change from one Medicare Advantage or Part D prescription drug plan to another. Those who did not enroll in a Medicare Advantage or Part D plan when first eligible can do so during Open Enrollment, though a late enrollment penalty may apply.

Medicare recipients are encouraged to pay close attention to their mail this fall. Important notices may arrive from insurance companies, Social Security, or Medicare regarding plan changes, co-pays, premiums, and eligibility for state or federal assistance programs. If your plan has made adjustments to premiums or coverage, you should receive a letter from your provider in October outlining those updates.

Beneficiaries can use the Medicare Plan Finder tool at www.medicare.gov to compare Medicare Advantage and Part D plans side by side. Any changes made during the Open Enrollment Period will take effect on January 1, 2026.

Following this period, the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period will run from January 1 through March 31, 2026. During that time, beneficiaries enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan can switch to a different Advantage plan, drop their plan to return to Original Medicare, or add a standalone Part D plan if they return to Original Medicare.

For local assistance, Indiana’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) offers free, unbiased guidance through more than 75 locations across the state. To find a SHIP site near you, visit www.in.gov/ship/find-an-indiana-ship-location/.