Kimball International recently welcomed 19 architects and designers from leading firms across the country for its latest FutureX Design Immersion Event, a three-day experience centered on the future of healthcare environments. The exclusive program was created to foster dialogue, share insights, and inspire collaboration among thought leaders shaping the next generation of interior design.

Originally launched in Detroit in 2023, FutureX is an immersive initiative developed by Kimball International to engage designers, innovators, and visionaries in exploring the evolving landscape of design. Hosted in design-focused cities, the program features trend roundtables, foresight workshops, and city tours that highlight cultural influences and emerging trends driving change in the industry.

This year’s FutureX took place in Louisville, Kentucky, and Jasper, Indiana, home to Kimball International. Participants engaged in foresight sessions, peer roundtable discussions, and product innovation forums, while touring the company’s Headquarters and its Health & Education Experience Center. The event emphasized reimagining healthcare spaces, enhancing the patient experience, and exploring how design can better support patients, caregivers, and communities.

Kimball International leaders described FutureX as a catalyst for innovation, built on collaboration, curiosity, and bold thinking. The program reflects the company’s commitment to helping design professionals anticipate industry shifts and co-create solutions that advance the future of care environments.

For more information about Kimball International’s FutureX program, visit www.kimballinternational.com.