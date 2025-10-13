Heart of Jasper is inviting the community to spend an evening in the heart of downtown during the upcoming Shop & Sip: An Evening of Appetizers with Downtown Jasper Merchants, taking place Wednesday, October 15 throughout the downtown district.

The event offers a relaxed and festive opportunity to shop, socialize, and sample as guests stroll through downtown Jasper. Participating merchants will serve delicious appetizers, feature exclusive in-store specials, and remain open until 7 p.m. for extended shopping. Attendees can enjoy live music from Band Sold Separately while exploring new arrivals, enjoying refreshments, and supporting local businesses.

Heart of Jasper Director Kate said the event highlights the warmth, hospitality, and creativity of downtown merchants and encourages everyone to experience all that downtown Jasper has to offer.

Future Shop & Sip events are already scheduled, including Pink Friday on November 21 and Christmas Caroling on December 19.

For more information and event updates, visit www.heartofjasper.org or follow Heart of Jasper on social media.