The Jasper Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating the retirement of longtime firefighter Matt Werner, who has dedicated 20 years of service to protecting the Jasper community.

Werner joined the department two decades ago and has been a valued member of the team, responding to countless emergencies, assisting in fire prevention efforts, and supporting community outreach programs. His commitment, professionalism, and leadership have made a lasting impact on both the department and the residents he served.

Fellow firefighters, city officials, and community members have expressed their gratitude for Werner’s dedication and selfless service throughout the years.

The City of Jasper extended its heartfelt thanks to Matt Werner, wishing him all the best in his well-earned retirement and expressing appreciation for his 20 years of outstanding service to the community.