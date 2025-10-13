Volunteers across southern Indiana are preparing for National Collection Week, November 17–24, as Operation Christmas Child opens drop-off locations for gift-filled shoebox donations. The project, organized by Samaritan’s Purse, collects shoebox gifts packed with toys, school supplies, and personal care items to deliver to children affected by war, poverty, disease, and disaster around the world.

Locally, Crosspoint Fellowship Church, located at 5681 N U.S. Highway 231 in Jasper, will serve as a collection site. Drop-off hours are as follows:

Monday, Nov. 17: 4–6 p.m.

4–6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18: 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

10 a.m.–12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19: 4–6 p.m.

4–6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20: 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

10 a.m.–12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21: 4–6 p.m.

4–6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22: 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

10 a.m.–12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

9 a.m.–12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 24: 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Additional area drop-off sites include:

Tell City First Baptist Church , 802 13th Street, Tell City

, 802 13th Street, Tell City Santa Claus Christian Church , 351 N Holiday Blvd, Santa Claus

, 351 N Holiday Blvd, Santa Claus Saint James Lutheran Church , 105 N 2nd Street, Holland

, 105 N 2nd Street, Holland Loogootee Methodist Church , 208 W Main Street, Loogootee

, 208 W Main Street, Loogootee Berea Mennonite Church , 216 S Main Street, Cannelburg

, 216 S Main Street, Cannelburg Free Methodist Church , 1155 Troy Road, Washington

, 1155 Troy Road, Washington White River Chapel United Methodist Church, 3555 W State Road 56, Petersburg

Each site will have posted hours throughout the week for convenient drop-offs. Nearly 5,000 collection locations will be open nationwide as the organization aims to reach another 12 million children in 2025.

Participants are encouraged to visit the “How to Pack a Shoebox” page at samaritanspurse.org/occ for step-by-step packing instructions. Donors can also give $10 per shoebox online through “Follow Your Box” to receive a tracking label showing where their gift is delivered.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and distributed more than 232 million shoebox gifts to children in over 170 countries and territories, offering hope and joy during the Christmas season.

To find the nearest drop-off location and collection hours, visit the online lookup tool at samaritanspurse.org/occ.