The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth will host a Lunch and Learn event on Wednesday, October 29, from noon to 1 p.m. The session will feature Therron W. Thomas, Recruiter for Crane Army Ammunition Activity, who will discuss effective resume-building techniques and strategies for marketing yourself in today’s competitive job market.

The event will take place at the Bowling Manufacturing building, located at 99 West Washington Street in Loogootee.

Attendees are asked to RSVP by October 19 by contacting Jessica Potts, Executive Director of the Martin County Alliance, at Jessica.Potts@martinalliance.org or by calling 812-295-4800.

