The Waters of Huntingburg will host its annual Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-Off Community Halloween event on Thursday, October 23, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. EST at 1712 Leland Drive in Huntingburg.

This family-friendly celebration invites community members and children of all ages to enjoy an evening of Halloween fun. Admission is free, and participants can take part in both the Trunk or Treat festivities and the chili competition.

Those interested in entering the Chili Cook-Off contest or setting up a trunk for trick-or-treaters are encouraged to contact Jessica Morton at 812-683-4090. Prizes will be awarded for the top three chilis, including Judges’ Choice, Resident Choice, and Overall Pick.