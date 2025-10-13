Orville F. Mathies, age 87 of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 8:42 p.m. on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Orville was born in Dubois, Indiana on June 22, 1938 to Tony and Irene (Heichelbech) Mathies. He married Charlotte Hayes, his wife of 63 years, on June 21, 1962 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

He was a 1956 graduate of Dubois High School and worked at Indiana Cabinet Company. Then, in 1960, he worked and managed Mathies Cafe in Dubois for over 50 years. For many years, he also raised pigs on his home farm.

Orville was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Raphael Catholic Church and the Dubois Community Club. He was a charter member of the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department.

He enjoyed working on projects, raising chickens, being outside, watching western movies, listening to country music, and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Mathies, three daughters: Sherrie Knies (Kevin) of Celestine, Jill Baker (Greg) of Plainfield, Audrey Mathies of Huntingburg; one son: Barry Mathies of Dubois; two sisters: Laverne Mathies-Ausenbaugh (Tom) of Evansville, Anna Mae Schwenk of Ireland; seven grandchildren: Mekenna Wilson, Ashton Kahle, Kobi Knies, Kennedie Giglio, Kendal Nay, Jared Baker, and Nathan Baker; six great grandchildren: Jax, Ellis, and Brynne Wilson, Trey and Jane Kahle, and Lenora Nay.

Preceding him in death were his parents, three brothers: Ernie Mathies, Virgil Mathies, Earl Leo Mathies (infant), one brother-in-law: Ken Schwenk, and two sisters-in-law: Janice Sermersheim, and Judy Beckman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Orville F. Mathies will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 17, 2025, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

The family would like to thank Brookside Village in Jasper for their exceptional care.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Catholic Parish or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com