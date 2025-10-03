A countywide burn ban is in place in Spencer County effective October 3, 2025, due to drought conditions and increased fire risk.

The order prohibits all open burning of combustible materials, including brush, leaves, grass, and trash. Recreational fires such as campfires, bonfires, and fire pits are also banned unless they are contained within a fire ring at least 23 inches in diameter and 6 inches high or larger. The use of fireworks is also prohibited under the directive.

Limited exceptions apply. Grilling with charcoal or gas is permitted only on private property, but charcoal must be completely extinguished and cool before disposal to avoid accidental flare-ups.

The ban will remain in place until further notice.