Gregory D. “Schmitty” Schmitt, age 66, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 12:35 a.m. on the first day of Bow Season, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Greg was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 16, 1959, to Roman Jr. and Eleanor (Gehlhausen) Schmitt. He was a 1977 graduate of Jasper High School after being a lifelong Ireland Spud. He was also proud to remind everyone that Ireland made Jasper Greater.

Greg went on to work at Merkley and Sons as a butcher, then as a landscaper at Buschkoetter’s Nursery and ended his career as a crew chief and a “proud gas man” at the City of Huntingburg Natural Gas Department, where he worked for 30 years.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, and the Ireland K of C Council #5581.

Anyone who knew Greg knew he was a proud family man, who loved to hunt, chop wood, pick on people, and watch MotorTrend. However, nothing made him happier than his grandsons. He would drop anything to hang out, teach, or carry on his father’s legacy by picking on them. They were truly his pride and joy.

He was an avid butcher and took pride in passing his knowledge of hunting, butchering, gardening, canning vegetables, and soup making onto his children and several nieces and nephews. We hope to make him proud with making more turnip kraut, deer steak, turtle soup (with no pickling spices), and bad decisions.

He also enjoyed his crosswords, watching I.U. football and basketball, Colts football, and St. Louis Cardinals baseball, all the while drinking an ice-cold Busch Light in his beloved man cave.

He was a self-proclaimed expert in Euchre. He will also be remembered by his quirky ways to save a buck, for example making his own biofuel and constructing the “Dr. Seuss” grass catcher. He was truly the jack-of-all trades, yet master of some.

Greg is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lucinda J. Schmitt, Ireland, IN, three children, Kami (Ethan) Hopf, Jasper, IN, Samantha (Tanner) Schmitt-Cundiff, Holland, IN, and Gavin (Kylie) Schmitt, Jasper, IN, three grandchildren, Reid and Elliot Hopf and Leeland Cundiff, nine siblings, Jane (John) Fischer, Schnellville, IN, Jim (Susan) Schmitt, Jasper, IN, Brenda (Jeff) Oser, Huntingburg, IN, Kevin (Candy) Schmitt, Ferdinand, IN, Curt (Debbie) Schmitt, Otwell, IN, Bruce (Natalie) Schmitt, Newark, CA, Jill (Pat) Bonifer, Velpen, IN, Bret (Amy) Schmitt, Zionsville, IN, and Stacy (Brad) Shepherd, Noblesville, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one infant brother, Joseph Schmitt, and his in-laws, Rev. S. Samuel and Mary “Ethel” Ohanian.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gregory Schmitt will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you spend some time in nature and raise an ice-cold Busch Light in his honor or to Brothers for Veterans, K.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.