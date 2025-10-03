The public is invited to attend the first in a new series of programs featuring local veterans who will share their experiences from the Global War on Terror.

The inaugural event, “Cousins and Combat: A Dubois County Legacy,” will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at VFW Post 673, located at 3131 Newton Street, Suite 3, in Jasper.

This opening program highlights the story of four cousins — Kade Brescher, Jace Brescher, Danny Brescher, and Nick Fischer — who each joined the Army National Guard and deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF).

The evening will begin with a meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. Guests are asked to RSVP by October 27, 2025, either online at https://cousinsandcombataduboisco.rsvpify.com or by contacting Gary Love at (812) 639-3789.

This new series is designed to capture and share the stories of local veterans with family, friends, and the community while encouraging more Global War on Terror veterans to connect with and join the VFW.

All members of the community are welcome to attend this unique opportunity to hear firsthand accounts from Dubois County veterans and to honor their service. A meal will be available for $13.75, and attendees will also have the chance to ask questions and engage with the speakers.