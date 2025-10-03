Martha Reitz Steckler, 69, of Ferdinand, passed away on Sunday, September 28, at her home. She was born on June 14, 1956, in Evansville to Philip Jr. and Carolyn (Steckler) Reitz.

Martha married Allen Steckler on December 27, 2013, at Christ the King Church in Evansville. She worked as a sales representative for Paragon Program and was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Henry Church. She was also active in the Cursillo Movement with the Evansville Diocese.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Steckler of St. Henry; stepchildren, Adam (Janessa) Steckler, Nick (Lori) Steckler, and Matt (Shanna) Steckler, all of Ferdinand, Gwen (Jeff) Lehmkuhler of Versailles, Kentucky, and Sara (Brian) Betz of St. Anthony. Martha is also survived by her sisters, JoAnn Reitz, Kathy Reitz, and Diane (Tom) Stone, all of Evansville, Sarah (Gary) Pickle of Colorado, Beth Reitz and Christine (Nick) McNeely, both of Indianapolis; seventeen grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 6, at 10:00 a.m. ET at St. Henry Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday, October 5, from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. ET at St. Henry Catholic Church and again on Monday morning from 7:30 a.m. until the time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trotter House Lifeline Family Center, 671 Third Avenue, Suite F, Jasper, IN 47546. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.